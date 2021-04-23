Bitcoin headed for its worst week in more than a year as a proposed capital-gains tax increase for wealthy Americans intensified the volatility whiplashing the world's largest cryptocurrency.
A fresh bout of selling on Friday drove Bitcoin down as much as 7.9% to $47,525 -- below its 100-day moving average -- as it continued to take out key technical levels. Wall Street analysts warn of further losses for the notoriously volatile currency that hit a record high of $64,870 on April 14 ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.'s listing, before succumbing to an unexplained weekend swoon.
Andre Carrier, chief operating officer of Eureka Casinos, is optimistic by nature. Still, he doesn't think it's a stretch to project a strong rebound for the Southern Nevada gaming industry as it emerges from the pandemic.
One of Maine's largest internet companies plans to install fast fiber internet to 11,500 rural customers starting early next year and make major upgrades to its existing network, which could significantly improve the state's lagging broadband infrastructure.