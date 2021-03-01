LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose nearly 6% on Monday as risk assets rallied after last week's bond rout cooled, and Citi said the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade.
With the recent embrace of the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc, Bitcoin could be at the start of a "massive transformation" into the mainstream, Citi added.
