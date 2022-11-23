Macy's

Shoppers wait outside the Macy’s flagship store in New York in 2019.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

The recent wave of relief across the retail industry is giving way to a sense of foreboding ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.

Shoppers helped companies such as Macy’s Inc. avoid the worst-case scenario in the third quarter, loading up credit cards to absorb higher prices for food and household items while taking advantage of steep discounts for overstocked TVs and furniture. And while results from retailers including Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Best Buy Co. exceeded forecasts, sales were still down — the contraction just wasn’t as bad as expected.

Bloomberg’s Martine Paris contributed to this report.