JACKSON — For this ski season, Black Mountain is sprucing up a piece of its history.
The independently owned resort — the home of the first overhead cable lift in the country — is restoring its J-Bar lift, formally known as the Shovel Handle Lift.
Installed in 1935, the lift is part of Black Mountain’s plan for increased use of Whitney’s Hill for ski lessons. The original J-Bar lift had ropes hanging down from it, but in 1937, the ropes were replaced by 72 shovel handles.
Ray Gilmore, the ski school director at Black Mountain, says the rehabilitation of the J-Bar lift is another forward step in the resort’s independent, “mom and pop” approach to skiing.
He noted that John Fichera, who since 1995 has been the owner/operator/general manager of Black Mountain, and his son, Doug, spent much of this summer working on the J-Bar lift and the snow making system on Whitney’s Hill.
That level of involvement is the heart of skiing,” Gilmore said in a recent interview. “This is what makes the indies (independent ski areas) different. At a mom and pop, everybody rows”
A former ski racer on four consecutive state championship teams at Kennett Regional High School, Gilmore learned to ski through the Eastern Slope Ski Club, which offers students in the Mount Washington Valley free or reduced skiing at local alpine resorts.
The Ski Club offered its first lesson at Black Mountain, then known as Whitney’s Hill, in 1935, he said.
Following his medical discharge from the U.S. Army, Gil- more and his wife, Cassie, took their children to ski at Black Mountain and were struck by what one of them said about the experience.
His then 3-year-old thought Black Mountain was “awesome because I’m not afraid I’m going to get run over” by other skiers.
Unlike other Alpine resorts, Black Mountain “wasn’t airfields,” said Gilmore, nor is it a place where skiers, after completing a run, check their phone app to see how fast they descended.
While enrolled in the Eastern Slope Ski Club program, Gilmore was taught by Herbie Schneider, whose father, Hannes, escaped Nazi-controlled Austria to found a ski school at Cranmore.
On a downhill attempt at Cranmore, Gilmore made a nonstop, top-to-bottom run, but rather than be praised by Herbie Schneider, he was chastised.
Anybody can ski straight and fast, Gilmore remembers Schneider telling him, whereas a true skier can turn when she or he has to, and look good in doing so.
“Skiing here (at Black Mountain) is going to make you a better skier, because you’re not on I-93,” said Gilmore, comparing the trail system at Black Mountain to be “more like the Kanc,” the twisty east-west Kancamagus Highway through the White Mountains between Conway and Lincoln.
In addition to having what he called “classic, historic New England trails,” Black Mountain is a medium-sized family resort with a small footprint that makes it standout from other, larger nearby ski areas. Gilmore said.
The goal behind the J-Bar rehabilitation is “to give people terrain to learn on,” he said, while preserving Black Mountain’s unique, funky vibe.
“We’re fiercely independent and we will do it our own way,” said Gilmore, paraphrasing a sentiment that Fichera expressed in “In Pursuit of Soul,“ a 2021 film that celebrated the joys of skiing at independently-owned ski areas.
“The true heart of skiing lives in these small resorts. There is a soul to this sport, still,” Gilmore said. “People will literally come here to say they skied a piece of history.”
Ski area improvements
New Hampshire ski areas are making significant investments in facilities, snowmaking and equipment, according to Ski New Hampshire.
The cumulative capital improvements, said Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski New Hampshire, which represents 32 Alpine and cross-country resorts, “will serve to better the skiing and riding experience for our guests this winter.”
Among the ski areas that have made investments:
• Attitash Mountain Resort is replacing its East and West Double-Double chair lifts with a single fixed-grip four-person chair.
• Bretton Woods enhanced its grooming and snowmaking with the acquisition of a new PistenBully 400 and new tower gun.
• Cranmore has completed a $1 million upgrade on the Skimobile Express Quad and is continuing with a $60 million effort to transform itself into a four-season destination.
• Gunstock Mountain Resort has added 35 hydrants; 100 new parking spaces; and a tubing-park welcome building, Keeler said.
• King Pine, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this season, “continues to invest in many ‘behind-the-scenes’ capital-maintenance projects.
• Loon Mountain is installing the refurbished Seven Brothers Express Quad and installed a total of 71 new snowmaking guns, said Keeler.
• Pats Peak has added an outdoor seating area and begun construction on a new 12,000-square-foot facility.
• Keeler said Ragged Mountain Resort will greet visitors “with improved snowmaking equipment and efficiencies.”
• Visitors to Waterville Valley Resort will be able to enjoy a new 6-pack, high-speed, bubble chairlift.
• Whaleback Mountain, a nonprofit ski area, has met its fundraising goal to update and add more lighting, she said.