Plywood is still covering part of the entrance to Blake’s Restaurant and Ice Cream in Manchester after a car crashed into the building last week. But the popular West Side breakfast and lunch spot is open for business.
A sign near the street reads: “We are open during construction.” One of the doors remains boarded up.
The outdoor area had recently been spruced up to include a new fenced-in patio and take-out window, said Ann Mirageas, co-owner. The picnic tables were removed a few days before the crash.
The restaurant began serving some customers on Wednesday, and fully reopened by Friday.
“Permits have been applied for,” Mirageas said. “The health department gave us the a-OK. The fire department gave us the a-OK. The engineers said it is safe.”
According to fire officials, the car left the roadway, jumped the curb, went through a fenced-in area and crashed through the main entryway.
Two men were leaving through the opposite exit door of the restaurant at the time of the crash, and one of them suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was evaluated at the scene, officials said.
Mirageas was not in the building when the car hit, but arrived about 15 minutes later and hugged all of her employees. She was thankful everybody was OK.
“They were saying, ‘We’re so sorry for you,’” Mirageas said. “I said, ‘Don’t be as long as you are OK. It is just a building.’”
Blake’s started as a dairy in 1900, when Edward Charles Blake and his company delivered milk door-to-door. The current restaurant has been at 353 S. Main St., since 1963.
The reconstruction presents another challenge for the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Weathering COVID, as with lots of restaurants and other businesses, was a tremendous challenge,” Mirageas said. “We are grateful for the help we’ve received. I don’t want people to forget about us. We are open.”
The restaurant has also cut back hours because of lack of staffing. The sign out front is advertising jobs for cooks and managers.
Mirageas wanted to get back open as soon as possible to make sure her employees could keep their hours.
All construction will be done when the restaurant is closed.
On Sunday afternoon, she thanked several customers as they were leaving.
“We’re back and rolling,” she told one couple. “And not the bad way.”