Photo by Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

Blakes Restaurant owner, Ann Mirageas, scoops up an ice cream order. The Manchester restaurant will be closing soon.

MANCHESTER -- Sisters Desiree and Kaitee Petto reminisced about coming to Blake’s Restaurant and Ice Cream their entire lives as they waited in line behind a dozen or so eager to eat at the West Side mainstay one last time Monday morning.

The restaurant will officially close on Saturday after 60 years. The wholesale ice cream part of the business, which started in 1900, will continue.

Blake's to close this Saturday
Blake’s Restaurant and Ice Cream is set to close on Saturday. This photo is from 2021 and was taken after a car hit the front of the building. 
Photo by Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

Waitress Ashley Chamberlain delivers food to customers at Blakes Restaurant in Manchester. The popular eatery will soon be closing.
Photo by Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

Long time Blakes Restaurant waitress, Sherry Wright, carries a tray of food on Monday morning. Sherry has been on the job for 21 years. The popular West Side eatery will be closing soon.