Blake's sold to Meals on Wheels
The exterior of the shuttered Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream on South Main Street in Manchester. 

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

Blake's premium ice cream will no longer be produced on Manchester's West Side after its owners sold the 123-year-old creamery to a Massachusetts-based ice cream manufacturer.

The restaurant, which opened in 1963, and located on the same property closed in January.

Meals on Wheels sign
A Meals on Wheels sign hangs at the former Blake's Restaurant in Manchester.
Blake’s Restaurant co-owner Ann Mirageas
Blake’s Restaurant co-owner Ann Mirageas scoops up an ice cream order on Monday, Jan. 16.
Blake's exterior
The exterior of the former Blake's Restaurant on South Main Street in Manchester on Sunday.
Ice cream production
Ice cream distribution trucks remain outside the former Blake's creamery in Manchester.