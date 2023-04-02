Blake's premium ice cream will no longer be produced on Manchester's West Side after its owners sold the 123-year-old creamery to a Massachusetts-based ice cream manufacturer.
The restaurant, which opened in 1963, and located on the same property closed in January.
Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County bought the property at 353 S. Main St. for just over $1 million, according to Hillsborough County Registry of Deeds records. The nonprofit had been looking to buy a property with a commercial kitchen and more freezer space to increase its delivery programs, said Jon Eriquezzo, president of the organization.
Eventually, the restaurant will reopen under a new name as part of the organization’s Dine Out Club program, which provides donation-based meals for people 60 and older.
Meals on Wheels signs have been posted across the property to announce the new ownership.
New England Ice Cream in Norton, Mass., bought the creamery and all the recipes, including unique flavors like Dirty Water (coffee ice cream with chocolate cookie swirl and chocolate chips) and Peanut Butter 180 (peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter swirl and peanut butter cups), according to Blake’s former co-owner Ann Mirageas. The facility in Massachusetts has a larger production capacity to meet an increased demand.
“It was not our intention when we sold the restaurant to get out of the ice cream business,” she said.
Blake’s started as a dairy in 1900, when Edward Charles Blake and his company delivered milk door-to-door.
In more recent years, the wholesale ice cream business continued to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but challenges remained. The biggest including finding workers and supply chain delays.
The business also lost cold storage space it rented at Londonderry Cold Storage, which was sold in August, and could not build new freezer space in time for the spring/summer rush for its products.
New England Ice Cream also owns Bliss Microcreamery plant and Bliss Restaurant and Ice Cream Shop, which is similar to the former Blake’s. The microcreamery continues to source from farms across New England, according to its website.
The terms of the deal with New England Ice Cream are not being disclosed.
“I don’t want people to think we failed. We didn’t fail, it is a solid business,” Mirageas said. “We didn’t go bankrupt or anything like that. We just didn’t have the bandwidth and the labor pool to keep it going, which is sad.”
Mirageas said the deal with Meals and Wheels to buy the property was executed in less than three weeks.
Eriquezzo said the increased cost of food had driven Meals on Wheels to look into ways the organization could reduce overhead, and one way was to start preparing its own meals instead of hiring a catering company, Eriquezzo said.
The organization, which produces 7,000 meals a week, needs to meet certain dietary needs to qualify for federal funding.
Like Blake’s, Meals on Wheels also lost cold storage space in Londonderry needed to store between 20,000 and 40,000 meals. The new space has four walk-in freezers and one walk-in refrigerator.
The South Main Street property seemed like the perfect fit with a 2,224-square-foot office building, 7,687-square-feet manufacturing space and the 5,462-square-foot restaurant.
Most of the interior will be gutted and remodeled, Eriquezzo said. Some of the production space will be converted into other uses.
Meals on Wheels recently expanded its Dine Out Club program by partnering with local restaurants, instead of seniors gathering in the basement of a church or social organization, Eriquezzo said.
Meals are being offered at Village Eatery in Merrimack and White Birch Eatery in Goffstown with participation rising 30% a month.
“We want to have one restaurant in every city and town in Hillsborough County,” Eriquezzo said.
The organization will sell its building in Merrimack and consolidate other locations into the Manchester location. The organization is expected to save a significant amount in operating costs with the move.
“The location was great and the parking and everything was great,” he said.
It will likely take about a year for the restaurant to open, which will be open to all customers and offering senior meals for free.
“There is a huge amount of excitement and from that we are hoping to do a capital campaign and generate additional funding so we can make this happen,” Eriquezzo said.
Mirageas and her business partner, Richard Wolstencroft, say they were proud to keep the legacy of Blake’s manufacturing in the Queen City going for 25 years.
“It hasn’t hit me yet that we sold,” Mirageas said. “I wish Meals on the Wheels the best of luck on that property.”