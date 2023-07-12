ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday.

 Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS

JAKARTA/WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held “candid and constructive” talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday in Indonesia’s capital, an official said, the latest in a series of interactions Washington says are aimed at managing competition between the rival superpowers.

In their second meeting in less than a month, Blinken raised alleged Chinese involvement in computer hacking a day after Microsoft said Chinese state-backed hackers had breached email accounts of U.S. government agencies, while Wang pushed back on what he called U.S. “interference” in China’s affairs.