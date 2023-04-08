BIZ-WRK-REMOTEWORK-POLITICS-10-LA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tavalicia Bell, a 26-year-old shipping dispatcher, was imagining a life working from home, her dog Cody by her side, she said as she hurried to finish her cheesesteak. But in this city, she explained as other workers filtered into Lennys Grill & Subs, most companies insist that employees show up in person.

“A lot of things you can do online,” said Bell, who returned to on-site work at a logistics center just three weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic. “But in Memphis — like, physically — you have to move boxes.”