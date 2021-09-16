In March 2020, Events United and Studio Lab in Derry hosted a meeting with about 40 different companies that work in the live events production or venue space.
After troubleshooting the settings in a borrowed Zoom account, the group began talking about the uncertainty and fears of the burgeoning pandemic and the consequences of a locked-down economy.
“During COVID, the event industry shut down almost completely,” owner and founder Tim Messina said. “We lost 90% of our work for the year.”
About 250 events the company planned to produce suddenly evaporated.
Fast forward 18 months and Events United and Studio Lab, sister companies headquartered in the same industrial building on A Street, are stronger than ever, boasting an average year-over-year revenue growth of 30% since the company started 12 years ago (closer to 40% this year) and becoming a pioneer in the extended reality and virtual production world.
Messina said the companies are well-positioned leaders and technical experts in XR events because they invested in the tech early and learned how to make it all work over the past two years.
“It’s been two very, very intense years of us building the technology,” Messina said.
As in-person events were canceled due to social distancing requirements, the demand for virtual events increased exponentially. Messina gambled on investing over $1 million in XR technology at the right time. The gamble paid off.
That technology includes giant LED screens, virtual reality trackers, the Unreal game engine and other software, plus advanced media servers by Disguise. All of those components work in tandem to create believable virtual backdrops inside a physical soundstage.
“This meant that we could move the camera in our studio, and the video wall would become a window into another world from the perspective of the camera’s position,” Messina said. “This proved to be incredibly difficult to pull off, but we didn’t give up.”
Messina said they even developed their own app so a director of photography can have real-time control over the fake environment with controls on a tablet. The feature allows technicians to do things like alter the weather, position of the sun, brightness of the stars in the sky or other aspects of the 3-D virtual world.
The technology was inspired by the wrap-around LED soundstage used in the filming of Lucasfilm’s "The Mandalorian," a series produced for Disney Plus. The Studio Lab team expanded upon it to perform multi-camera live events, added augmented reality graphics and are currently developing new ways to use the technology by installing trackers onto movable screens to film a walk-and-talk, onto a tablet to create a holographic graphic that a host can manipulate, or onto a pair of glasses so a host can see a monitor wherever they aim.
Messina said his nephew Ian Messina, the director of virtual production, and John Martell, the lead designer, were instrumental in developing their systems.
The video screen and virtual production tech helped bring in nearly 30 new clients since the start of the pandemic, many of them nonprofits like local churches, soup kitchens, professional associations and educational groups.
They’ve produced live events for TEDx Cambridge, Connection and Ember and have filmed a number of commercial ads for Velcro Companies, Baskin-Robbins and Hasbro. They’ve also partnered with Portsmouth-based TriggerHouse to share tech resources for certain projects.
One of the first nonprofit clients to work with Studio Lab to host a virtual event was Girls Inc. of New Hampshire. Each year, the organization brings in about 300 to 400 people to a live auction at a hotel like the Marriott in Nashua, according to Girls Inc. CEO Sharron McCarthy.
That plus a month-long auction leading up to the event, sponsorships and additional donations brings in close to $200,000, which McCarthy said makes up about half of their annual event revenue.
“We had a live event planned for April of 2020, and everything really hit in March,” McCarthy said. “So we had to switch gears very quickly and decided to do a virtual auction instead of a live auction.”
At the time, hosting such virtual events was new to Studio Lab as well, but the company was able to put together a way for viewers to watch a live stream of the auction and remotely bid on items using their mobile phones. Messina and his team wove in a live auctioneer, pre-recorded videos featuring local celebrities and young girls who benefit from the organization’s programs, and an up-to-date status on all auction items.
McCarthy said the only element they weren’t able to carry over to the virtual event was a silent auction, but not having to pay for food and beverages for attendees made up for that, and they raised about the same amount they typically have in years past.
She said working with the studio was a lot of fun.
“We just felt like we were in expert hands,” McCarthy said. “It’s like something you’d see in New York City. And to have that as a local resource was just such an impressive relief for us.”
They used Studio Lab to host another virtual auction this year as well, and they’re currently producing a new promotional video for Girls Inc. Not only were the virtual events successful at raising their goal amount, it also brought in 1,200 to 1,700 participants, which is about four times as many participants they usually see in person.
Since they were among the earliest nonprofits to use the studio company for virtual events, McCarthy said they ended up telling about a dozen other organizations about it, and sharing what they learned.
Next year, she hopes to create a hybrid live and virtual auction so they can have the best of both worlds.
Messina said the company started in Manchester with a $7,000 loan from his father in 2008 and has been profitable since day one.
“We grew Events United from the ground up from nothing. Now, it’s one of the biggest production companies in the Northeast,” Messina said.
He said he wanted to start a company that focused on providing incredible production services, with an emphasis on quality relationships, and create a place where people loved to work and where clients loved working with them.
The company now owns about $5 million in equipment, has 20 full-time employees and a handful of hourly staff members. Prior to COVID, it had about 12 full-time employees plus hourly part-timers.
Aside from the initial small loan, the only loan the company has taken was to purchase its Derry facility.
“Would I consider investors to help propel us forward now? I may,” Messina said.