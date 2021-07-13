Boeing disclosed a new manufacturing problem Tuesday affecting its 787 Dreamliner, saying it is shifting resources to address the issue and temporarily slowing the production of new planes.
The company has amassed an inventory of about 100 of the fuel-efficient jetliners as the coronavirus pandemic blunted demand for new jets and previous production issues halted deliveries. Boeing had told investors it expected to deliver most of those planes by the end of the year, but it now says it will probably turn fewer than half of them over to customers.
Boeing cut production of 787s from 14 each month before the pandemic to just five. Handling the new fixes will push the figure lower, the company said.
Like the previously disclosed problems, the new issue concerns tiny gaps between sections of the planes' fuselage and shims used to close them.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the latest issue was discovered during inspections of the planes and affects a section of the jets near their nose. The FAA said that the problem doesn't pose an immediate safety risk but that it would analyze data to determine whether any fixes are needed for 787s in service.
Boeing said in a statement that it would "continue to take the necessary time to ensure Boeing airplanes meet the highest quality prior to delivery."
"Across the enterprise, our teams remain focused on safety and integrity as we drive stability, first-time quality and productivity in our operations," the company said.
The problems of the 787 appeared to be resolved in March when Boeing resumed delivering the planes, only for the FAA to raise new questions about inspections that prompted a fresh halt in May.
Boeing continues to face scrutiny from the FAA and lawmakers over the quality of both the 787 and 737 Max jets. Two leading members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee sought records about production issues from the company and regulators in May.
In April, some of the most recently manufactured 737 Max planes were grounded after the discovery of an electrical problem. In November 2020, the FAA had cleared the planes to fly again nearly two years after they were involved in a pair of deadly crashes that killed 346 people.