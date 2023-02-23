FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen on the office building in Chicago

Boeing is retring its famous F/A-18 Super Hornet jet.

Boeing plans to end production of its F/A-18 Super Hornet, the fighter jet that wowed movie audiences in last year’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” after more than 2,000 deliveries over 40 years.

The aerospace giant will stop manufacturing the fighters after it hands over the last Super Hornet to the U.S. Navy in late 2025, according to a statement Thursday. Boeing expects to move the 1,500 workers who support the jet — from mechanics to finance staff — to other military aircraft programs, such as the T-7 trainer, a spokeswoman said.