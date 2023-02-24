FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of the Air Europa company is seen in the Gran Canaria airport, in Telde, Gran Canaria, Spain, February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Borja Suarez/File Photo/File Photo
Shares of Boeing fell 3.9% on Friday after the U.S. planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets over a documentation issue related to a fuselage component.
Boeing, while reviewing certification records, on Thursday said it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August.
The planemaker said the error was found while working through the process to "extend" the operating timeline for a key part.
The current issue is unrelated to a previous quality problem involving gaps around the forward pressure bulkhead that was discovered by the FAA in 2021 and contributed to the delivery stoppage.
When Boeing obtained approval from the FAA to restart Dreamliner deliveries, the company said it was required to outfit those 787s with a modified version of the forward pressure bulkhead that would resolve previous quality problems.
That version of the component was given a temporary operational limit of four years, providing Boeing time to update its documentation.
The component acts as a barrier between the pressurized interior cabin and the radome (or nose cone). It was supplied by Spirit AeroSystems, which said it was too early to assert it made the "analysis error."
The erroneous data analysis was submitted several years ago and was discovered by Boeing this past week, according to a person familiar with the issue.
"We are pausing deliveries while we update our analysis and submit any required certification deliverables to address the noncompliance," Boeing said.
Some analysts said the latest hiccup in 787 deliveries should not result in any design changes and jets in service should continue to fly.
Boeing had expected to deliver 787s this month prior to the issue being found, the source said. Those deliveries will be delayed until Boeing obtains FAA approval.
"An unwelcome blast from the past, but hopefully a brief one," J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman said in a note.
Deliveries of 787 are the main drivers of the $1.7 billion of year-on-year cash flow growth Boeing projects, Seifman said.