FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of the Air Europa company is seen in the Gran Canaria airport, in Telde, Gran Canaria, Spain, February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Borja Suarez/File Photo/File Photo

Shares of Boeing fell 3.9% on Friday after the U.S. planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets over a documentation issue related to a fuselage component.

Boeing, while reviewing certification records, on Thursday said it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August.