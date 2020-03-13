Boeing Co.’s suppliers, already reeling from a 737 MAX grounding one year ago on Friday, face an even slimmer workload as flight cancellations spurred by the spreading coronavirus mean less airline demand for spare parts and services.
Equipment suppliers like United Technologies, Honeywell and Safran make a large portion of their profits in the aircraft business on the aftermarket for spares and maintenance.
But with demand slumping, airlines are canceling flights, idling jets and trying to negotiate shorter-term maintenance programs in an effort to preserve their own cash.
“Our business model involves long cycles,” said Philippe Petitcolin, chief executive of France’s Safran, the world’s second-largest supplier of aircraft equipment and third-largest aerospace contractor overall.
“We don’t earn money on the first installation on a new plane but on the life of our products over 20 years. If planes don’t fly, we don’t sell spare parts and our products don’t create a need for maintenance,” he told French reporters.
Safran co-produces engines for the 737 MAX alongside General Electric. (Both companies have operations in New Hampshire.)
Many parts have to be repaired or replaced at set intervals, driven by the number of flights since the last regular check.
Suppliers that have already slowed a significant slice of their manufacturing because of a Boeing 737 MAX production freeze that began in January are especially exposed.
“When it starts going down, it’s usually faster than you think,” said Eric Bernardini, co-head of aerospace, defense and aviation at consultants AlixPartners.
Bank of America said in a research note on Friday it estimates that 175 MAX aircraft will likely be canceled between now and its estimated return to service in October. Boeing shares closed up 10% on Friday.
So far this year the Chicago firm is advising more aerospace companies on cash management than in all of 2019, he said.
Financial distress rippled through the airline industry on Friday. As the epidemic hits demand and prompts travel restrictions, that is more bad news for suppliers.
The link between aftermarkets and airline profits emerged in the 2009 financial crisis when airlines carried out maintenance hand-to-mouth, replacing just the parts needed to keep planes safely and legally flying for another 6-12 months rather than the six years guaranteed by a full overhaul, Petitcolin said.
A Boeing spokesman said it is in frequent contact with suppliers to deal with disruption through contingency plans.