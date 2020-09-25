Boeing
A worker rides a bicycle outside of a Boeing Co. facility in Everett, Wash., on July 24.

 David Ryder/Bloomberg

Boeing's push to return the grounded 737 Max jet to the skies by year-end got a boost from European regulators, who said they expect to sign off on their safety review by November.

Test flights and a separate round of simulator sessions conducted this month went well, Patrick Ky, executive director of European Union Aviation Safety Agency, told French reporters on Friday. EASA expects to lift its grounding shortly after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Ky said. He expects Chinese authorities to take longer to allow the plane back in the air.

