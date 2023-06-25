BOEING-BG

The Boeing Co. 737 Max airplane lands during a test flight in Seattle on, Sept. 30, 2020. Boeing’s 737 production is in peril because of labor strife at one of its major suppliers, Spirit AeroSpace.

 bloomberg/Chona Kasinger

The clock is ticking on Boeing’s plan to increase output of its best-selling jet as a key supplier heads back to the bargaining table in a labor dispute that has already shut down production of fuselage assemblies for the 737 Max.

Boeing’s goal of raising build rates by almost a quarter to 38 jets a month by midyear and then beyond was put in jeopardy Thursday when Spirit AeroSystems suspended factory work in Kansas, where employees build most of the narrow body’s frame.

Bloomberg’s Siddharth Philip and Kit Rees contributed to this report.