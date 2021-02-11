Learjet

A logo sits on the side of a Learjet 45XR aircraft, manufactured by Bombardier Inc., at the 2012 Farnborough International Air Show in Farnborough, England.

 Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg

Bombardier will stop making Learjet aircraft and cut 1,600 jobs as part of a wide-ranging plan to boost profitability and reduce costs.

Production of the iconic private aircraft, which came onto the market almost six decades ago, will cease in the fourth quarter, the Montreal-based manufacturer said in a statement Thursday. That will allow the company to focus on its larger, faster and more lucrative Challenger and Global business jets.

