Boneless 'wings' lawsuit

An Illinois man has filed a class-action lawsuit accusing Buffalo Wild Wings of false advertising because of the way the restaurant markets its boneless chicken. 

 Jonathan Weiss/Dreamstime/TNS

Per the suit, the menu item's name and description "leads reasonable consumers to believe the products are actually chicken wings."