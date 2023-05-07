Booking Expedia

The logo for Expedia Group Inc. is displayed on a laptop computer in an arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Monday, May 11, 2020. In a matter of months, the coronavirus reset the clock on a decades-long aviation boom that’s been one of the great cultural and economic phenomena of the postwar world.

Booking and Expedia both reported double-digit increases in gross bookings in the first quarter, signaling strong demand for travel despite high rates of inflation and a cloudy economic outlook.

At Norwalk, Conn.-based Booking, whose properties include restaurant reservation platform OpenTable and discounted flight website Priceline, gross bookings were up 44% to $39.4 billion, the “highest quarterly levels ever,” Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel said in a statement. The company reported net income of $266 million, compared with a loss of $700 million in the same period a year earlier.