REMOTE-WORK-BG

A woman works at a laptop computer at home in an arranged photograph taken in Bern, Switzerland, on April 1, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a seismic wave of health awareness and anxiety, which is energizing a new category of virus-fighting tech and apps.

 bloomberg photo by Stefan Wermuth

Business leaders think that the spread of remote work has had more negative effects than positive ones, but they also see the practice becoming ingrained, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Roughly two-thirds of respondents said remote work had a negative impact in four areas: workplace culture, cohesiveness and team environment, communication among employees, and training and mentorship.