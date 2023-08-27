With new owners and a changing focus, Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua has a new name: Gate City Casino.
Parent company Delaware North says the name pays homage to Nashua and better reflects its offerings. A new advertising campaign and website launched two weeks ago.
The billiard tables were removed last November with the launch of historic horse racing machines at the club.
The company also opened a DraftKings Sportsbook, the fourth in the state, last week. Other sportsbooks are in Dover, Manchester and Seabrook.
Boston Billiard Club opened in 2000 and is the last to bear the name of a small chain of billiard clubs that originated in 1990 in Boston, according to a news release.
Brian Hansberry, president of Delaware North’s gaming division, called Nashua an “economic/cultural gateway” between Boston and Manchester.
“The new name reflects the expanded casino’s significance to the region,” he said in a statement. “The name is both hyperlocal to appeal to our host community and broad sounding as an open gate to attract customers from neighboring cities and towns,” he said in a statement.
Delaware North continues to expand its space at 55 Northeastern Blvd. with a new poker room opening this month. The casino has 300 historic horse racing machines with 200 more expected to be added by mid-October, according to a news release.
Historic horse racing games look and operate similar to other gaming machines, but players pick winners of randomly selected horse races that have already been run.
As for DraftKings, the space will feature 12 self-service sports betting kiosks and an over-the-counter window for patrons to place wagers.
“With the start of the NFL season just a few weeks away, we look forward to welcoming fans into the DraftKings Sportsbook at Gate City Casino during the most energetic time of year for sports betting.” Michael Kibort, senior director for retail sportsbooks at DraftKings, said in a statement.
Eventually, Delaware North is also looking to move to the 337-room Sheraton Nashua hotel, the prominent castle-like building off the Everett Turnpike. The building was purchased in October along with the casino.
Hansberry said the plan will likely take several years and extensive renovations.
“We want to provide onsite accommodations for casino patrons traveling from greater Boston and the New England region,” he said.