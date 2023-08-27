Boston Billiard Club and Casino
Boston Billiard Club and Casino in Nashua is changing names

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

With new owners and a changing focus, Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua has a new name: Gate City Casino.

Parent company Delaware North says the name pays homage to Nashua and better reflects its offerings. A new advertising campaign and website launched two weeks ago.