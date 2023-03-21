Historic horse racing machines

The Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua will undergo an expansion that will more than double the space and allow the company to add another 350 historical horse racing machines.

Delaware North, the global hospitality and entertainment company which bought the club in October, signed a lease to take over 26,000 square feet in an adjacent unit at 55 Northeastern Blvd. Nashua Nutrition, an online retailer, will move out by April 1.