The Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua will undergo an expansion that will more than double the space and allow the company to add another 350 historical horse racing machines.
Delaware North, the global hospitality and entertainment company which bought the club in October, signed a lease to take over 26,000 square feet in an adjacent unit at 55 Northeastern Blvd. Nashua Nutrition, an online retailer, will move out by April 1.
“We already have designs laid out to add additional capacity,” General Manager Mark Bennett said.
The company launched 50 historical horse racing machines on Oct. 27 and now operates 156. The additional machines and more games of chance are expected to be up and running by the third quarter.
“We are going to have a full-blown cage,” Bennett said. “It is going to have more of the look and feel of a traditional casino.”
The range of machines includes about 30 different themes, he said.
“We’ve been able to get a lot of variety in here,” Bennett said.
Boston Billiard Club is one of eight locations offering historical horse racing machines across the state. The other locations include Filotimo in Dover and Manchester, Lebanon Poker Room, Wonder Casino in Keene, The Lucky Moose in Nashua, Ocean Gaming in Hampton Beach and The Brook in Seabrook.
At Boston Billiard Club, despite the name the pool tables will likely not return, which has prompted a process to rebrand and come up with a new name. The machines are made by seven manufacturers, including an exclusive use of machines by manufacturer Everi. One of the popular games, “Wild Gems,” includes a mechanical level like a classic slot machine.
Buffalo-based Delaware North, which also owns TD Garden in Boston, celebrated its purchase of the business from Kurt and Susan Mathias with a party Monday night, which included a visit from CEO Lou Jacobs. The celebration also marked $15 million in total contributions to charity since becoming a casino in 2016.
The company also bought the 330-room Sheraton Nashua hotel, which can be seen from the Everett Turnpike, for $29.5 million, according to the Hillsborough County Registry of Deeds.
The Mathiases got approval to move gaming operations there, but the Marriott brand doesn’t allow gaming, according to Delaware North. The hotel will continue to operate under the same management team.
“We are really just going to focus on helping more charities and expanding here and look long term to the hotel,” said Giovanna Bonilla, director of partnership.
The company operates other gaming facilities across the world and owns multiple hotels.
As a charitable gaming facility, Boston Billiard Club donates 35% of table game activity. With historical horse racing, 8.75% goes to charity.
“With the addition of the machines we were able to double the charities that we help, that was part of the legislation,” Bonilla said. “Instead of helping one charity a week, we help two.”
Historical horse racing games look and operate similar to other gaming machines, but players pick winners of randomly selected horse races that have already been run.
Along with the machines, the billiard club has 19 table games, 16 poker tables and a restaurant and bar.
Brian Smith, assistant general manager, said small renovations have also been made to include more games of chance and a quiet poker room.
Bennett said the interest has “rapidly increased” in historical horse racing.
“Each week we are seeing stronger revenues from a HHR standpoint,” he said. “It is also supplementing our other revenue streams. We are breaking records for food and beverage sales. And tables and poker are still maintained.”
The more money the business brings in, the more goes to charities.
“It’s the win-win on how New Hampshire does gaming,” Smith said. “As we do better, we get to see the charities do better.”
Smith said the business came back quickly after initial COVID-19 restrictions. The number of people were limited inside and customers were required to wear masks.
“All the states around us shut down heavily and New Hampshire took a more thoughtful approach to go industry from industry,” he said.
The company added about 20 employees when taking over the ownership for a total of nearly 200 employees.
Delaware North donated $10,000 to the High Hopes Foundation to provide one girl with a diabetic alert dog.
Right now, the company has no plans to bring the pool tables back.
But, “Never say never,” Bennett said.