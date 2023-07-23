US-NEWS-BOSTON-REQUIRE-CLOSED-CAPTIONING-ON-1-YB.jpg

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu looks on during a press conference announcing the Amp Up Boston program, led by EMPath (Economic Mobility Pathways) the program provides support to those eligible as they work to economic independence, at the Alice Hayward Taylor Apartments’ Tenant Task Force Office on Dec. 16, 2022, in Boston.

 Amanda Sabga/BOSTON HERALD

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is offering hefty tax breaks to companies to turn offices into housing, the latest example of a city seeking to address the challenges of remote work hitting downtowns and a lack of affordable residences.

Wu announced a program this week to encourage conversions by taxing developers at the city’s much lower residential tax rate. The city would then offer a discount of up to 75% on the residential levy, so for a building with an assessed value of $10 million, annual property taxes would drop to as low as $26,850 from as high as $246,800.