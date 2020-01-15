The Top of the Hub restaurant and the Skywalk Observatory deck will shutter this spring, owner and operator Select Restaurants announced in a release Wednesday.
After more than 54 years, the famous restaurant with a view will be closing April 18. After a 1965 debut, Top of the Hub has been a landmark on the 52nd floor of the Prudential Center and gained a reputation as a special-occasion destination thanks largely in part to their formal dining room with a sweeping view of the city.
Staff were notified of the closing earlier Wednesday. Owners cited Boston Properties' decision to not renew the lease as the reason for closure. All 200 employees will lose their jobs when the two venues close.
According to John Quagliata, Chairman of Select Restaurants, Inc., "Despite continued sales growth, a commitment to once again invest millions of dollars in the restaurant, and our heartfelt desire to operate the restaurant as we have for decades, Boston Properties chose not to extend our lease."
In a statement from Boston Properties, Executive Vice President Bryan Koop said "We thank Select Restaurants for their many years of operations of the Skywalk Observatory and Top of the Hub. Upon their lease expiration the Skywalk Observatory and Top of the Hub will be closing. Boston Properties is planning an exciting new design for an observatory at Prudential Center that will provide a world-class visitor experience for visitors to Boston. We thank the community in advance for their patience during the construction process and look forward to sharing plans for this exciting new experience."
