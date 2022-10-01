Harry Malone, center, of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester board of directors, receives the Heart of the Region award for being an outstanding board volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club of America’s Northeast Conference on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Diane Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester (BGCM), received the Professional Association Executive of the Year for the Northeast Region of Boys & Girls Clubs. The award was presented during the Boys & Girls Club of America Northeast Conference on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The Professional Association Executive of the Year is awarded to a local CEO who has shown significant leadership within their own organization, their state, region and nationally.
Fitzpatrick will now move on for consideration for the National Executive of the Year Award to be presented at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Conference.
Harry Malone of BGCM’s Board of Directors also received a high honor at the national conference next spring.
“Harry has been committed to the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester and the movement for over 13 years. He has been a champion to our organization as we continue to evolve our programs to support children and families. Harry continues to be a positive force for the movement!” Fitzpatrick said
Harry received the Heart of the Region Award for being an outstanding board volunteer.
This award is presented by the Northeast Region’s Program, Operations, and Leadership Development department to a Northeast Club Board volunteer who has demonstrated initiative, imagination and responsibilities to their community and has shown extended and devoted service on behalf of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Northeast Region.