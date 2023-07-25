A second Manchester high-rise will display the name of Brady Sullivan Properties over the Millyard and busy Interstate 293.
The zoning board of adjustment earlier this month approved two variances to place the name “Brady Sullivan Plaza” and tenant Sheehan Phinney atop 1000 Elm St. One variance was needed because the 718-square-foot sign is larger than the 500 feet allowed by ordinance, and another because the city's sign regulations allow only one business name per sign.
The Brady Sullivan Plaza building is the second-tallest building in the state, behind City Hall Plaza.
“This particular building has a façade big enough to feature both the Brady Sullivan and Sheehan Phinney names without appearing busy or distracting,” said Megan Carrier, an attorney with Sheehan Pinney.
Carrier said the sign fits the size of the building.
The 20-story building, once known as Hampshire Plaza, took on the name Brady Sullivan Plaza after the company bought it for $15.4 million in 2006. A variance for a sign across the top was rejected shortly after the purchase.
The proposed stainless steel letters with a gold/brass finish will be about 4 1⁄2 feet tall, according to plans submitted to the zoning board of adjustment.
“We actually think it might attract and encourage economic growth to the extent it advertises this long-term business relationship,” Carrier said.
A sign like this would not be unusual in the city, said member Guy Guerra.
“We’ve got a perfect example right across the street with Red Oak (Apartments) and the huge Citizens Bank tenant sign up there,” he said.
Longtime tenant Sheehan Phinney, the law firm which occupies the 16th, 17th, 18th and portion of the 20th floor, would also have its name attached in classic stainless steel finish.
The building was originally home to Public Service of New Hampshire, now Eversource.
Brady Sullivan also owns the City Hall Plaza office tower as part of its portfolio of 3.8 million square feet of mill, office and industrial space in New Hampshire.