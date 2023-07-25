Brady Sullivan Plaza

An artist rendering shows what the new signs atop the Brady Sullivan Plaza sign will look like if approved by the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals.

 First Sign Inc.

A second Manchester high-rise will display the name of Brady Sullivan Properties over the Millyard and busy Interstate 293.

The zoning board of adjustment earlier this month approved two variances to place the name “Brady Sullivan Plaza” and tenant Sheehan Phinney atop 1000 Elm St. One variance was needed because the 718-square-foot sign is larger than the 500 feet allowed by ordinance, and another because the city's sign regulations allow only one business name per sign.