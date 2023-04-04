First ever UK launch of Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket in Newquay

Cosmic Girl, a Virgin Boeing 747-400 aircraft sits on the tarmac with Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attached to the wing, ahead of the first UK launch at Spaceport Cornwall at Newquay Airport in Newquay, Britain, on Jan. 9.

WASHINGTON -- Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., founded by billionaire Richard Branson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday after the satellite launching business struggled to secure long-term funding following a failed launch in January.

The filing comes less than two years after Virgin Orbit went public at a valuation of roughly $3 billion. But the January mishap left the company scrambling for new funding and forced it to halt operations.