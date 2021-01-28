To Share Brewing

Jenni and Aaron Share are pictured at To Share Brewing Co. on Union Street in Manchester in July 2018 shortly before the opening of the brewery. The city has approved plans for the couple to expand the business.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

New Hampshire breweries will benefit from a permanent reduction in excise taxes.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) worked to temporarily extend these tax cuts in a bipartisan government funding bill in 2019 and to permanently extend the tax relief with bipartisan efforts at the end of last year, according to a news release.

