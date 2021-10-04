BRISTOL — Thanks to a public/private partnership, Bristol recently flipped the switch on a high-speed internet network that will serve residents, businesses and government in the small Newfound Lake area town.
Even when Bristol’s population doubles in the summer with seasonal residents, it’s still home to fewer than 7,000 people. Its economic development committee recognized the town was too small to attract broadband providers that could deliver affordable service and reach all its residents — a challenge faced by many rural communities in New Hampshire.
The Bristol Broadband Now network began last year when the town received a $1.5 million Connecting New Hampshire Emergency Broadband Expansion grant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
That money allowed the creation of a 24-mile fiber route that connects Bristol to the NetworkNH system at Plymouth State University and will let 400 residences on Peaked Hill and Hall Road and vicinity — about 30% of the town — access the Bristol Broadband Now network within approximately a month, Town Administrator Nik Coates said.
The completion of Phase I of the network, which also connects all six municipal buildings and the three public schools in Bristol, was marked by a Sept. 16 ribbon-cutting ceremony at town hall.
The Grafton County Broadband Committee, which Coates chairs, recently was awarded $250,000 to begin engineering on a 353-mile network that will connect Bristol and all the other 38 communities in the county. The committee is applying for a $26.2 million grant through the American Rescue Plan Act, he said, and hopes to hear later this fall whether it will receive it.
Coates said eX² Technology LLC of Omaha, Neb., built the infrastructure for the network, and Hub66 of Acton, Mass., will provide the internet and wireless services.
Unlike the typical model where private broadband providers, based on economics, cherry-pick which communities or parts of communities they serve, Bristol, through its agreement with Hub66, has “basically flipped the script,” Coates said.
“Nobody’s ever done this before,” he said.
As Hub66 hooks up the rest of Bristol over the next five years, it will increasingly gain a larger ownership stake in the network, but the town will always maintain a level of ownership, Coates.
The overall goal, said Coates, is to provide “stable, reliable internet” that will serve the needs of Bristol residents, the town and schools. The network is also eyed as a key element in making Bristol a “hub” on the nascent Interstate-93 tech corridor.
While Hub66 is the initial internet service provider for Bristol Broadband Now, the system is an “open” one, said Coates, so that other providers can use it, too.
The network “is meant to be neutral. We’re not picking winners and losers,” he said.
The hope is that as the network expands, it will drive competition and bring down the cost of broadband in Bristol and throughout Grafton County, Coates said.
The importance of broadband – and the need to bring it to or expand it within underserved Granite State communities – has been recognized by many, including the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, which serves 118 cities and towns and has more than 85,000 members, including 244 in Bristol.
In 2020, the co-op created a subsidiary, NH Broadband, through which it is working “to ensure that all members we serve have access to high-speed internet,” said spokesman Seth Wheeler.
Wheeler said that NH Broadband currently provides fiber-optic, high-speed internet to about 350 subscribers in Colebrook, Clarksville, Stewartstown and Lempster.
In July, the co-op announced it would extend the service to all residents of Sandwich and Acworth by early 2022. NH Broadband is working with consultants and engineers to develop its buildout plans.
“The availability of grants, member interest and reaching those NHEC members who do not have any broadband service are all key factors that we are considering,” Wheeler said.