About $115 million in federal funds will spread broadband internet to rural areas around the state in the coming years to boost the state’s economy and improve how people live their lives.

“By the time we get done with these resources (in late 2026), we do expect to have a very significant portion of the unserved and underserved locations in the state up to speed and online,” Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs, said in a video news conference Monday.

Line crew

A line crew with Consolidated Communications worked on a fiber optic broadband internet network in Westmoreland in 2021. About $115 million in federal funds will help spread broadband internet to rural areas around the state in the coming years, officials said Monday.