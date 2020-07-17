Howard Brodsky, chairman and co-founder of CCA Global Partners, has been named Business Leader of the Decade by Business NH magazine, the third individual in the magazine’s history to receive the award.
“Howard’s visionary leadership has helped foster innovation and expand opportunity by supporting entrepreneurs and family businesses across the country through the cooperative business model,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement, responding to Brodsky’s recognition.
CCA Global Partners was founded in 1984 when Brodsky and business partner Alan Greenberg established Carpet Co-op of America. They launched Carpet One in 1985 with 13 members and doubled that by the end of the year, reaching $25 million in sales. (Greenberg died in 2007.)
CCA, headquartered in Manchester’s Millyard, has since expanded to 14 other sectors, including home furnishings, business services and sports retail stores.
Brodsky said he hopes the award will shine a light on how successful the cooperative business model can be.
“While business awards and rankings often favor big corporations with powerful investors, this recognition is proof that business success and strong leadership can live harmoniously with a passion for doing good and empowering others,” he said in a statement.