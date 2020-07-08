Brooks Brothers has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court filings.
Brooks Brothers affiliates filed for protection from creditors with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Brooks Brothers says it has between $500 million and $1 billion of both assets and liabilities.
Brooks Brothers is authorized by committee of its board of directors to seek $75 million of debtor-in-possession financing, according to the court filing.
In New Hampshire, there are Brooks Brothers outlets in Merrimack, North Conway and Tilton.