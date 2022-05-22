The Buba Noodle Bar in downtown Manchester remained closed Sunday as the state continues to investigate a cluster of salmonella infections.
The Vietnamese restaurant on Lowell Street voluntarily closed on Friday. The Manchester Health Department ordered the restaurant to stay closed until all prepared food is thrown out, the restaurant gets a deep-cleaning, and all staff test negative for salmonella.
A handwritten sign on the door reads, “BUBA will close until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please stay tuned. Buba staff!” No one appeared to be in the restaurant Sunday afternoon.
The outbreak associated with the restaurant had affected “a small number of our patrons,” according to a post on Facebook.
“As soon as we were notified, we shut down operations to take immediate steps to remedy the problem,” the restaurant owners wrote.
“BUBA will remain closed until this problem is fully resolved,” the Facebook post reads. “We are working closely with the Manchester Health Department and the State of NH and we are following all recommendations.”
The state health department had been investigating a cluster of salmonella cases last week, with some of those infected saying they had eaten at the restaurant, but it was not clear if the restaurant was the source of the infection, or what in the restaurant could have spread salmonella.
Health officials advise anyone who experiences symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting or a fever within a few days of eating at the noodle bar should visit a doctor and ask about testing for salmonella.
The restaurant will “undergo a professional cleaning and will fully abide by all recommendations,” from the health department.
“We assure you that we will not reopen until the city approves all BUBA’S standards of practice and clears us of any further concerns,” the Facebook post reads. “Customer safety is our number one concern. We consider all of you part of our extended family and we are deeply sorry for this situation.”
Buba Noodle Bar opened in 2018 and was recognized in 2020 for its service providing meals to children, when schools first closed for COVID-19, and received a grant to upgrade its kitchen equipment.
Reporter Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.