Bottles of Budweiser beer

Bottles of Budweiser beer on a conveyor at the Anheuser-Busch InBev NV brewery in Leuven, Belgium, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. AB Inbev reports first quarter earnings on May 6.  

 Olivier Matthys/Bloomberg

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported profit growth that beat analysts' estimates on the strongest pricing in at least a decade.

First-quarter adjusted earnings climbed 14% to $4.8 billion, said the brewer, whose Bud Light brand got caught up in a marketing controversy last month. Volumes returned to growth after a dip in the fourth quarter of 2022.