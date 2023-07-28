Anheuser-BuschBrewery

The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Merrimack.

 FILE

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of beer brand Bud Light, announced Thursday that it would lay off several hundred workers as it attempts to recover from backlash to a sales campaign that included a transgender activist.

The company will shed roughly 350 employees, a spokesperson told The Washington Post, less than 2% of its 18,000-person U.S. workforce. The cuts will come from corporate functions and will not affect brewing, warehousing or sales staff.