Cans of Budweiser

Cans of Budweiser brand beer move down a conveyor belt at the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser bottling facility in St. Louis on July 8, 2021.  

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Europe's most indebted brewer is seeking to buy back bonds in a move to further reduce its large debt pile.

Anheuser-Busch InBev will spend as much as $3.5 billion buying back dollar and pound denominated notes through Dec. 14. The Belgian brewer of Budweiser and Stella Artois has been trying to reduce its debt since it took on a loan to fund its acquisition of SAB Miller in 2016. Its net debt stood at $76 billion as of the end of June.