FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 4, 2019.

 SCOTT MORGAN/REUTERS

OMAHA/NEW YORK — Warren Buffett on Saturday offered a vote of confidence in the United States and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc , but criticized the handling of recent tumult in the banking sector and said a debt ceiling showdown could bring “turmoil” to the global financial system.

Speaking at the annual meeting of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Buffett criticized how politicians, regulators and the press have handled the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, saying their “very poor” messaging has unnecessarily frightened depositors.