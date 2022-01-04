Bull Moose, the Maine-based record store chain, announced Tuesday it has become an employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
Company founder and CEO Brett Wickard said the change took place at the start of the new year and was announced to Bull Moose’s roughly 145 employees at a companywide meeting Monday. Wickard will remain CEO and the chair of the company’s Board of Directors. An ESOP Committee will be formed to represent employee interests.
Wickard said Tuesday he hopes the new model will be better for employees.
“(In) employee owned companies, employees feel happier, more involved and they tend to be paid more,” Wickard said. “The companies themselves also do better.”
In a press release, 11-year company veteran Mick Pratt said she’s optimistic about the change.
“It seems like a really big first step toward making a better Bull Moose for the people who helped build it,” Pratt said.
Under the new model, employees who generally work 1,000 hours or more in the previous 12 months will be assigned shares annually, according to Wickard. Three quarters of an individual’s shares will be based on how much they work, and the remaining quarter will be based on how long they’ve been with the company.
In the coming weeks, the employees will figure out the governance, committee makeup and level of involvement they want to see.
“Businesses aren’t inherently democracies but the more transparency and involvement everyone has, the better off everybody is,” Wickard said.
Wickard said he began considering selling the company in January 2020 to focus more on his software company FieldStack, which he founded in 2014. While researching his options he learned more about the employee-owned model and felt it would align with his vision for the company culture and the best option for the welfare of the employees.
While 2020 proved a challenging year for Bull Moose — Wickard said it was the only unprofitable year for the company since its founding 32 years ago — 2021 saw profits that exceeded the years leading up to the pandemic.
Also in summer 2021, it faced highly publicized criticism from employees at its Salem store and vocal backlash on social media after about 20 employees were fired en masse.
Weeks after the firing, the employees were hired back and Wickard released a public apology and a promise to improve working conditions and raise wages to a minimum $15 per hour by June 2022.
“Having been in business for 32 years, one of the most important things to acknowledge and know is you’re going to make mistakes,” Wickard said. “The worst thing you can do is let your ego stop you from addressing it.”
In September, the Salem store employees unionized through United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445. Wickard said Salem remains the only store unionized, but that ESOP companies are generally “agnostic” about unions. He said that’s a separate issue that isn’t affected by the employee-owned model.
Meanwhile, Wickard said FieldStack, a unified software platform designed by and for retailers to manage warehouse and store inventory, point of sale and e-commerce, has so far exceeded growth expectations of 40% year over year for the next few years.
“We’re growing like crazy. We’re growing smart, but growing aggressively,” Wickard said.
He said the platform has been deployed at hundreds of retail sites nationwide for clients that are retail chains poised for growth, similar to Bull Moose. They hope to expand to an international market soon.
Wickard started Bull Moose when he was a 20-year-old student at Bowdoin College in 1989. After closing its Portland, Maine, store in November 2020, it has eight stores between Maine and New Hampshire.
In 2007, current Bull Moose CFO Chris Brown proposed Record Store Day, which grew to become an internationally observed event credited with aiding the resurgence of vinyl, according to the press release.