Like many business owners, Benton Smith is losing sleep.
As president of The Coach Company in Plaistow, Smith wonders when his fleet of 24 buses will hit the roads again to bring tourists to New Hampshire and school sports teams to their games.
The company has been shut down since March 15, with little hope that business will return anytime soon.
Charter trips are a major revenue producer for the company’s bus operation, which brings in-state groups to other states, but also brings out-of-staters into New Hampshire to tourist destinations like ski resorts, restaurants, Fisher Cats games and other popular places.
“Tourism is dead. The other part of our business is college athletics, and that’s postponed for the fall pretty much. Hopefully in January we have some business,” Smith said.
The fall foliage season is also a busy time, but not this year.
The company usually has about 400 charter trips a month but has just two scheduled this month.
“We generate a lot of tourism dollars for the state and how the economy is right now with tourism travel, we don’t see a rebound until next year, so we need assistance to get from this point to that point,” Smith said.
With financial worries mounting, Smith said he was frustrated when he learned this week that three other private bus companies in New Hampshire had received $7.5 million in grants from the state to resume service after they also suspended operations at the start of the pandemic.
According to the plan, C&J Bus Lines in Portsmouth would get $3.5 million, and Concord Coach Lines and Dartmouth Coach in Lebanon would each receive $2 million.
While those bus companies are more focused on commuter and airport transportation from New Hampshire to Boston, Smith insists that The Coach Company, which also operates commuter transportation in Massachusetts, is vital to the state’s tourism industry and should be eligible for a grant to help it survive.
“To see that three bus companies in New Hampshire of relatively equal size to mine were hand-picked and we were left out is very frustrating,” he said.
The federal CARES Act provided funding for some private bus operators who qualified for rural and urban transit funding from the Federal Transit Administration.
According to Kate Giaquinto, spokesperson for the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR), the $7.5 million given to the three bus companies came from CARES Act “flex funds” aimed at private intercity bus services to ensure transit operators are able to resume services and continue to provide that transportation for the rest of the year.
C&J Bus Lines, Concord Coach Line, and Dartmouth Coach provide flexible and frequent bus service throughout the state for more than 1.5 million passengers annually, Giaquinto said.
DOT Commissioner Victoria Sheehan recommended the funding for the three bus companies, which was approved by the Legislative Advisory Board to the Governor’s Office for Relief and Recovery on July 29.
Giaquinto said the intercity private bus companies that received GOFERR assistance offer scheduled open to the public service and qualify for Federal Transit Administration CARES Act assistance. Unfortunately, she said, New Hampshire’s allocation of that CARES Act funding was inadequate to meet the needs of those bus operators, so GOFERR provided additional support to help them resume service.
Other private bus companies who were not eligible for Federal Transit Administration funding were not considered in the GOFERR request, she said.
Meanwhile, Smith said he missed the deadline to apply for a grant through the Main Street Relief Fund program. At this point his only hope is getting help through the New Hampshire General Assistance & Preservation (GAP) Fund. He submitted the application for aid before the deadline, which was extended to Friday, Aug. 7.
Under the GAP program, $30 million of CARES Act coronavirus relief funds will be provided to New Hampshire businesses and nonprofit organizations that have been impacted but weren’t able to get assistance through other existing state and federal programs.
Giaquinto encouraged those who may qualify for GAP to apply at goferr.nh.gov/gap.
With no grant assistance so far, Smith said the bus company has relied on loans that will have to be paid back.
Smith said two of the company’s nearly 50 employees remain on the job while the rest are still furloughed.
“It’s very stressful with lots of worrying. We don’t know how long it will take to come back to where it was and if we can hold on that long without some kind of grant assistance for transportation companies,” he said.