This artwork by Nathan Macomber is posted on the Facebook page of Tricia Soule, executive director of the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts, who curated “Hidden in Plain Sight,” an augmented reality art walk at Arms Park in Manchester accessed by downloading an app. Soule is at left, pictured with her daughter, Magdalene Soule. The committee is accepting applications for its 38th annual awards program.
The New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts is accepting nominations for its 38th annual arts awards.
The awards honor Granite State individuals, businesses cultural organizations for their impact on New Hampshire's arts and cultural community.
Any New Hampshire business that supported the arts in calendar year 2021 is eligible for a Business in the Arts Award. Support may take the form of sponsorships, grants, volunteer involvement of executives or other staff members, the provision of in-kind goods and/or professional services, a tie-in that involved the arts in advertising, marketing, or public affairs campaigns, as well as other activities.
The committee will present four awards to business winners from each business size category of microenterprise, small, medium, and large. The Leadership Award is given to an individual business leader who is known for their longstanding support of the arts, exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment in encouraging and developing the partnership between business and the arts.
In addition, the Artrepreneur Award will be presented to an individual artist entrepreneur from any discipline who has successfully collaborated with other artists and/or utilized technology to grow their creative practice and business.
The Northeast Delta Dental Artsbuild Community Award will be given to an arts or cultural organization that partnered with another art organization, nonprofit or municipality – not with a business – to establish opportunities for sustained access to arts and culture through public engagement in projects, programs, or events.
This year’s panel of judges include: Ernesto Burden, vice president/publisher of McLean Communications; David Juvet, senior vice president of public policy/interim president of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire; and arts advocate Pauline Ikawa who spent approximately 30 years with TD Bank in compliance/community development.
Nominees will be recognized during the 38th Annual Arts Awards Gala, scheduled to take place in person at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown 5 to 8 p.m. May 11. The winners will be announced and presented with an original work of art to commemorate their support of the arts and creative economy.