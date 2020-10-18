Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Veteran-owned companies can now enroll in the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority’s capital access program loans without incurring any fees.
The new fee structure for vets comes after the passage of the Veteran Bill of Rights, an effort to expand veterans’ access to state services, which was sponsored by state Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood and signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu.
