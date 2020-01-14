The New Hampshire Business Finance Authority (BFA) launched a new website that offers information about the BFA’s resources as well as case studies, frequently asked questions and online loan applications.
“We are really excited about the new website and the tools it offers to help banks and businesses interested in working with the BFA for a loan," said James Key-Wallace, executive director of the New Hampshire BFA, in a news release. “Technology is an integral part of how we do business. While we believe personal connections are critical and we always want companies to feel comfortable picking up the phone to ask questions, our newly updated website will help streamline some of our applications and in many cases answer commonly asked questions,”
The New Hampshire BFA, established in 1992, helps local businesses access capital for growth. The updated website is at NHBFA.com.
