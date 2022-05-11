Bank of America, Bellwether Community Credit Union, the New London Inn and The Factory on Willow were named winners Wednesday of this year’s New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts Awards.
More than 250 attended the gala dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester.
The winners were recognized for their support of the arts and culture through donations of time, money and resources to benefit their communities, individual artists as well as arts organizations around the state, the committee said in a news release.
Bank of America was lauded for making a major investment in the Nashua Arts Center and for encouraging other businesses and citizens to contribute.
Bellwether Community Credit Union was cited for its longtime commitment to the Palace Theatre by way of board volunteerism and especially for its 10-year naming sponsorship of the Palace’s newest venue, the Rex Theatre on Amherst Street in Manchester.
The New London Inn received accolades for providing the Center for Arts–Lake Sunapee Region office space at no cost and additional real estate for displaying and selling artwork of its artist members. In addition, the business installed a sign to advertise the organization on the inn’s property and provided information in guest rooms about the “micro gallery,” resulting in more than $9,000 in art sales last year alone.
The Factory on Willow in Manchester was honored for developing a “creative commons” where creativity, entrepreneurship and an artist residency is establishing a network of creatives with an emphasis on developing a sense of community.
Artist James Chase was presented with the Bayberry Financial Services Artrepreneur Award for his work in partnering with economic development teams in towns and cities to bring art to the streets. As a professor at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College, he converted a U-Haul truck into a mobile art gallery complete with moveable walls and lighting.
The Andres Institute of Art in Brookline received the Northeast Delta Dental Artsbuild Community Award presented by company President and CEO Tom Raffio. In presenting the award, Raffio said the Andres Institute was being recognized “For establishing and growing an artistic version of a ‘Field of Dreams’ by adding sculptures to a mountain where people reconnect with nature, and artists from around the world flourish through the integration of art and technology.”
Winners were awarded a handblown glass sculptural bowl created by Conway-based artist Nathan Macomber. Each award was accompanied by a certificate made by calligraphy artist Adele Sanborn.
The program was also a celebration of the culinary arts featuring three New Hampshire chefs, including three-time “Chopped” Champion Evan Hennessey; Chris Viaud, the James Beard Award-nominated chef and a contestant on Bravo’s “Top Chef;“ and Lee Frank of Otis Restaurant in Exeter, who has been invited to cook at the James Beard House.
There was also a six-piece jazz ensemble made up of faculty from the Portsmouth Arts and Music Center, hip-hop dance performances and an art raffle fundraiser.
Presenting Sponsors were NH Business Review and New Hampshire Magazine. The Premier Performance Sponsor was NH Dance Collaborative. The Paul & Jessica McKeon Charitable Giving sponsored the networking reception. Dartmouth Health served as the sponsor of The Artful Epicure Cookbook, which each guest took home as a keepsake. Bayberry Financial Services was the naming sponsor of the Artrepreneur Award, and Northeast Delta Dental served as the naming sponsor of the Artsbuild Community Award. The Wi-Fi Sponsor was Bellwether Community Credit Union.
The New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts presents the awards annually to recognize and honor outstanding individuals, businesses and organizations for support of arts and culture in the Granite State. The NHBCA was founded to educate, motivate and recognize business support of and participation in the arts. For more information contact the NHBCA at 603-228-4797 or visit www.nhbca.com