Durham voters

Voters file in to the polls at Oyster River High School in Durham on Tuesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

WASHINGTON -- Business groups across the United States on Wednesday urged Republican President Donald Trump, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the media and all Americans to allow time to count all valid ballots cast in the close 2020 election.

Trump declared victory early Wednesday, made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, and called for the counting of ballots to be halted, shocking even some fellow Republicans and sending a chill through the U.S. business community.

Wednesday, November 04, 2020