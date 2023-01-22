SALT PUMP CLIMBING Co. in Scarborough, Maine, is reaching new heights as it plans to open its second location in Portsmouth.
The zoning board of adjustment approved an exception to open the climbing gym, fitness center and yoga studio at 199 Constitution Ave. within the industrial zoning district. The building is behind Walmart.
Salt Pump will lease 14,500 square feet of the 18,000-square-foot building, according to Taki Miyamoto, managing partner. The prior tenant was Little Big Farm Foods, a retail and wholesale producer of various baked food mixes, he said.
The Maine location opened in 2015 and offers roped climbing, bouldering and classes for both children and adults. Yoga classes, cardio, and weight training equipment are free with membership or day pass, according to its website.
Bearded Baking growing
Speaking of second locations, Bearded Baking Co., which opened on Union Street in Manchester in December 2019, now has a presence on the Seacoast. The second location at 580 Lafayette Road in Hampton opened earlier this month.
“Hampton is a very special place to me and is where my culinary career began,” wrote owner Jon Buatti on Facebook. “Almost 15 years ago, I had my very first job washing dishes at a family friend’s restaurant on Ocean Blvd. Long story short, dishwashing turned into plated desserts and plated desserts turned into Bearded Baking Co.”
The original Bearded location opened inside the former Michelle’s Gourmet Pastries and Deli, which Buatti found for sale on Craiglist.com.
Prime spot
A prominent street-level commercial space is available at 221 Main St. in Nashua, according to Prolman Realty. The space was WineNot Boutique, but it moved to 25 Main St. in the fall of 2021.
The 3,570-square-foot space is “steps away” from the Nashua Center for the Arts, which is scheduled to open in April. The space would be ideal for “many retail or professional uses,” a news release reads.
Losses and gain in Keene
Keene is losing two big box stores: Bed Bath & Beyond and JOANN Fabrics and Crafts.
Bed Bath & Beyond at 32 Ash Brook Road will be one of more than 60 stores to close after the “lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability, among other things,” the company announced earlier this month. Other store closings were announced in the fall for a total of 120.
JOANN announced it would close eight stores nationwide, and the location at 401 West St. happens to be one of them.
However, Hobby Lobby opened at the 56,000 square-foot former JCPenney department store at the West Street Shopping Center.
Stop the rumors
Last week, this column included an update on happenings around Elm Street in Manchester. It involved Pappy’s Pizza and Subs reopening AND the opening of a new Mexican Restaurant down the street.
Apparently some (who only read the headline on Facebook) thought Pappy’s would become a Mexican restaurant.
No, no, no, that’s not the case. Pappy’s is staying a pizza shop under a new owner.
“Same great menu!” Pappy’s wrote on Facebook. “Chef Pappy is coordinating last touches! Announcement coming soon!”
