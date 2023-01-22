Bearded Bakery

Jon Buatti, who owns the Bearded Baking Co. in Manchester, builds a layered cake at his Union Street shop in Dec. 4, 2020. Buatti opened a second location in Hampton this month.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/FILE

SALT PUMP CLIMBING Co. in Scarborough, Maine, is reaching new heights as it plans to open its second location in Portsmouth.

The zoning board of adjustment approved an exception to open the climbing gym, fitness center and yoga studio at 199 Constitution Ave. within the industrial zoning district. The building is behind Walmart.