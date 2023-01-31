Workforce roundtable, Jan. 31

MANCHESTER — Business leaders made a pitch Tuesday for more state funding for the University System of New Hampshire to boost efforts to convert college graduates into Granite State workers.

“We’re hopeful and optimistic that policymakers, our Legislature, will consider increasing this investment in supporting the university system in the years ahead as they are really, I think, the tip of the spear in addressing our workforce issues,” said Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire.