Consolidated Communications was awarded $40 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to build fiber to nearly 25,000 unserved homes throughout New Hampshire, the company announced last week.
Consolidated will invest its own capital to bring fiber to more than 32,000 additional homes, providing fiber internet services to a total of more than 57,000 homes across six different counties, the company said.
Upon completion, residents will have access to Consolidated’s fiber internet service, Fidium.
Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council unanimously approved Consolidated’s grant Feb. 22. The grant was offered by the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs Office of Broadband Initiatives, with funding from the federal ARPA and Capital Projects Fund.
Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2023 and be largely completed by the end of 2024, the company said.
Relief Fund raises $70K
Granite United Way’s Manchester Winter Relief Fund has raised $70,000 since its launch last month, including a recent $9,500 contribution from a local business.
The fund aims to support housing that will serve as an alternative to the homeless encampment at Manchester and Pine streets that the city cleared out in mid-January. The United Way plans to use the money to help pay for temporary staffing to support the housing.
AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, a Medicaid managed care plan dedicated to helping the underserved receive care, recently contributed $9,500 to the fund.
“Building healthy communities for AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire means addressing challenges and barriers around many social determinants of health, including housing,” said AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Market President Bill Keena in a statement.
To donate to the Manchester Winter Relief Fund, text WINTERMHT to 41444 or visit graniteuw.org.
Checks made payable to Granite United Way (with “Manchester Winter Relief Fund” in the memo) can be sent to Granite United Way, 22 Concord St., Floor 4, Manchester, NH 03101.
UScellular invests $17.9 M
UScellular says it invested $17.9 million in its New Hampshire network in 2022. The investment includes $7.3 million in network upgrades and 5G modernizations that improved connectivity across the state and $10.6 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional benefits in future years, the company said in a recent news release.
UScellular also donated $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manchester, and five New Hampshire nonprofits received a combined $253,350 worth of hot spots and service to help youth connect to the Internet as part of the company’s After School Access Project.