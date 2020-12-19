ON AN unseasonably warm Christmas Day in 1971 — the Old Farmer’s Almanac says it hit 46 degrees — Santa Claus arrived at our Manchester home, bringing toys and a generous heart at a time when our family was in desperate need.
That year, my parents split up, and my father left my mother to raise four young children by herself on the first floor of a two-family house on the West Side. With little money to spend on gifts, my mom rode the bus to a Toys for Tots site and came home with gifts for each of us.
ON AN unseasonably warm Christmas Day in 1971 — the Old Farmer’s Almanac says it hit 46 degrees — Santa Claus arrived at our Manchester home, bringing toys and a generous heart at a time when our family was in desperate need.
It’s a holiday season like no other we’ve experienced. Perhaps that alone is good enough reason to commit to fine sparkling wine this December. I’ve recommended several over the past few weeks, and here are two more: A stellar champagne worth a splurge and a modestly priced franciacorta to b…
RETIREMENT is a great milestone to achieve in life. It could mean more time to spend with family and friends or the flexibility to do work that you love. But retirement also comes with uncertainty and requires careful planning. One of the areas that is most difficult to figure out for those …