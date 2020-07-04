THE FOURTH OF JULY weekend is the apex of the summer season. Barbecues. Beaches. Fireworks.
A comedy club owner I know in Denver calls them “potato salad” days. That’s when the local comics get to headline because people are spending time with their families, and the best way to attract an audience is with cheap tickets.
That’s not an issue this year since the clubs are closed, like most performance venues in the country.
Barbecues, beaches and fireworks are all brushed with COVID-19 this summer. Beef is in short supply, beach parking lots are operating at half-capacity and the local fireworks were confined to a baseball park this year.
Hot fun in the summer of social distance.
We’d best enjoy whatever summer we can wrangle. While shuttered businesses have been reopening in recent weeks as the state eases pandemic precautions, it’s going to be a long time before the coronavirus takes a vacation.
Meanwhile, we might be lulled into some sense of normalcy by the return of nearly every brand of toilet paper at Market Basket and the recent reopening of the full-service deli counter at Hannaford.
Don’t mistake these baby steps for a linear path toward recovery. We’re going to be wearing masks for many months to come.
On the bright side: We’ve seen the worst, according to a national survey of real estate industry leaders by RLCO Real Estate Advisors, a consulting firm in Vero Beach, Fla.
“Many sectors of real estate leapfrogged entire stages of the normal real estate cycle and went straight to the bottom,” RCLCO Managing Director Brad Hunter said in a statement last week. “The good part about that is, as they say, you can’t fall off the floor.”
Only 16 percent of the survey respondents thought conditions would get worse over the next 12 months. Retail, hospitality, office space, senior housing and student housing have taken the biggest hits. Home sales, rental apartments, health care and industrial space suffered the least, according to the survey.
What lies ahead is anybody’s guess. The sands are shifting too fast. In the weeks ahead, we’ll see what happens when that extra $600 a week of unemployment provided by the federal government goes away just in time for the return of evictions. Jobless claims in the United States have topped 40 million.
At least 4 million private-sector workers have had their pay cut during the pandemic, the Washington Post reported last week, citing economic data prepared for the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute.
“Workers are twice as likely to get a pay cut now than they were during the Great Recession,” reported the Post, which also published a story last week about how millions of workers nationwide are getting furloughed for the second time as the virus continues to spike, especially in states that reopened businesses and public spaces early.
A couple of weeks ago, TD Bank Chief Economist Beata Caranci presented a global forecast that outlined the path of the pandemic. The charts and graphs Caranci referenced during the webinar illustrated how various countries were faring, depending on how well they had contained the coronavirus. Predicted outcomes and possible scenarios were contingent on whether a vaccine is discovered and what would happen if a second wave strikes.
“The outlook for the pandemic is the biggest risk to our recovery,” Caranci said. She then alluded to Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell’s recent testimony to Congress: “Until the public is confident the disease is contained a full recovery is unlikely.”
In the meantime, enjoy the potato salad.