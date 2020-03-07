“Employees must wash their hands. All others can roll the dice.”
The sign posted on the men’s room wall at a local pub is worth a chuckle, but it’s not as funny as it used to be in a world where just washing your hands doesn’t cut it anymore.
We’ve gone coronavirus crazy.
Russ Thibeault recently visited a law office that has doubled up on protection.
“They had disinfectant, including the gel that you use, Purell,” the Laconia economist said. “They also had a spray disinfectant in the restroom that you could spray on your hands or anywhere else you wanted to, I guess.”
No amount of disinfectant is going to kill the fear that is rattling the stock market, crimping travel and creating a black market for Purell — now selling for as much as $48 for an eight-ounce bottle on Amazon.
Just weeks ago, Thibeault presented a forecast to the Greater Manchester Chamber that was about as upbeat as you can get from an economist.
“I don’t see any dark clouds that would cause me to be overly cautious,” he said during his Jan. 30 talk at the Puritan Backroom Conference Center.
Thibeault hardly saw any clouds at all, he recalled during an interview last week.
But those clouds had been starting to form.
On Jan. 22 nine passengers flying from China to Boston were screened for the coronavirus at Logan International Airport. The virus that had seemed like a far-off threat in distant lands was starting to hit home. That still didn’t prepare us for what was to come.
“Between Jan. 30 and last Monday, the economy of the world turned upside down,” said Thibeault, president of Applied Economic Research. “Industrial production in China right now is down 37%. It was a lightning strike almost without any clouds that hit everywhere.”
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates a half-percent Tuesday hoping to curb the damage, but investors were hardly relieved, and markets continued to plummet.
“Uncertainty is the enemy of prosperity. That’s where we are right now,” Thibeault said. “Nobody knows even how many cases there are in the United States because the testing is so incomplete and maybe inaccurate.”
The outbreak has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,000 worldwide, with most of them living in China. Nearly 380 people in the United States have been infected, and 19 have died as of Saturday.
The coronavirus has a higher mortality rate than influenza, but thus far its reach has less significant. As of Feb. 22 there were at least 32 million cases of the flu in the United States alone and 18,000 deaths, the New York Times reported last week, citing data from the CDC.
That comparison has done little to curb fear of an illness that is highly contagious, prompting businesses to cancel attendance at industry conferences and curtail corporate travel. United Airlines announced last week that it’s cutting international flights by 20% and its domestic schedule by 10%.
Thibeault has gotten a glimpse of what life is like overseas in regions where the coronavirus has taken hold. He has a son who works as a university professor in Hong Kong, and his daughter-in-law teaches high school there. They have an 8-year-old son who attends elementary school.
All three of them have been home for a month — all of their schools are closed.
“My son and his family try to go shopping only twice a week. They’ll go out for a bike ride and stuff, but you don’t want to be in a crowded market,” Thibeault said.
If that scenario plays out here, the impact would be substantial.
“Think of what that would do here in the States when you have perhaps a couple who are both working, with an 8-year-old child. Somebody’s going to have to stay home,” he said. “The labor force will shrink dramatically.”
Thibeault said he wouldn’t be making any changes because of the coronavirus, but then he remembered one.
“I had hoped to do some recreational travel, and I’m not going to until the air clears.”